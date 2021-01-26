NTB Takes Delivery of Four Liebherr STS Container Cranes

NTB in Bremerhaven has taken delivery of four additional Liebherr ship to shore container cranes. It brings to ten the number of Liebherr STS at the port since the first STS was handed over in 2018.

The cranes are identical to the previous supplied and are amongst the largest STS cranes in the world with an outreach of 73m, a span of 30.48m and a backreach of 25m. The cranes have a safe working load of 75 tons and are able to handle the world’s largest container vessels.

Designed to work vessels with 25 containers across and up to 10 high on deck, the cranes will allow NTB to handle future generations of ultra large container vessels.

The Liebherr Automation Systems facilitates semi-automatic moves, with manual intervention only required when operating below a predefined safe height. The port operates straddle carriers on the landside and the cranes are equipped with a yard monitoring system, which scans the operational area for obstacles, hazards or straddle carriers, and will allow placement of the container at the target position only when it is safe to do so.

NTB is one of the most important European container terminals with an annual handling volume of more than 3 million TEU.