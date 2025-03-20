Subscribe
Search

Taiwan Seeks to Invest in Alaskan LNG

March 20, 2025

CPC Corp signed an agreement with Alaska Gasline Development Corp to buy liquefied natural gas and invest in the project. Credit: Adobe Stock/Sweeann
CPC Corp signed an agreement with Alaska Gasline Development Corp to buy liquefied natural gas and invest in the project. Credit: Adobe Stock/Sweeann

Taiwanese state energy firm CPC Corp signed on Thursday an agreement with Alaska Gasline Development Corp to buy liquefied natural gas and invest in the project, a move Taiwan's President Lai Ching-te said would ensure the island's energy security.

Officials from state-run AGDC and development partner Glenfarne Group are visiting Asian countries this week to court investors for a natural gas project that President Donald Trump says could pump trillions of dollars into the U.S., although analysts say the project's high costs have been a focal point for years.

CPC is striving to participate in the project's upstream gas investment to secure stable energy resources for Taiwan, the island's Ministry of Economic Affairs said in a statement, adding the move would "effectively shorten shipping time and risks, boosting reliability of Taiwan's gas supply."

The ministry said CPC had signed a letter of intent to purchase LNG and invest in the project, without giving details.

Speaking at a dinner reception in Taipei, which was attended by Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy, Lai said natural gas from Alaska "can meet our need and ensure our energy security."

In response, Dunleavy said by securing long-term natural gas supplies from Alaska, Taiwan could further diversify its LNG sources, "ensuring stable energy prices and consistent supply from a friendly neighbour for many decades to come."

The officials want to transport gas south from Alaska's remote north via a $44 billion, 1,300-km (800-mile) pipeline, to be shipped as LNG to Japan, South Korea and Taiwan, bypassing the Panama Canal.

The United States is Taiwan's most important international backer and arms supplier at a time when China has ramped up military pressure against the democratically-governed island that it claims as its own. Taiwan strongly rejects China's sovereignty claim.

Taiwan will deepen military cooperation with the United States including intelligence sharing and holding joint tabletop exercises, the island's defence ministry said in a report this week amid a heightened military threat from China.

(Reuters)

LNG Cargo

Related Logistics News

Courtesy BIMCO

Weak Demand Drives China Coal Imports Down 15%
Copyright Postmodern Studio/AdobeStock

Proposed Port Fees Could Choke U.S. Coal, Ag Exports
Marcegaglia acquires the LHM 600, the 2,000th mobile harbor crane produced and delivered by Liebherr. Credit: Liebherr

Marcegaglia Acquires Liebherr Harbor Crane
© masterskuz55 / Adobe Stock

China Targets US Soybeans, Lumber After Trump Tariffs
New RFID chips will be added to all Hack8 and Hack10 chain sling assembly tags. Copyright William Hackett

New Digital Solutions for Heavy Lifting
Copyright Studio Porto Sabbia/AdobeStock

LNG Cruise Ship Bunkering Completed at Singapore Cruise...

Interview

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Insight

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis
R.W. Fernstrum & Company

Video

MEGA INFRASTRUCTURE: Inside the Chickamauga Lock Upgrade Project

MEGA INFRASTRUCTURE: Inside the Chickamauga Lock Upgrade Project

Logistics News

Acting on Instinct

Acting on Instinct

Lack of Training Implicated in Enclosed Space Deaths

Lack of Training Implicated in Enclosed Space Deaths

Taiwan Seeks to Invest in Alaskan LNG

Taiwan Seeks to Invest in Alaskan LNG

CK Hutchison Reports 11% Profit Drop in 2024

CK Hutchison Reports 11% Profit Drop in 2024

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News