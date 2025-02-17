Subscribe
Search

Swire Shipping: Asia-Oceania’s Most Reliable Carrier with Top On-Time Performance

February 17, 2025

Image Courtesy Swire Shipping
Image Courtesy Swire Shipping

According to 12-month data published by Sea-Intelligence in its Global Liner Performance Report from Jan/Feb to Nov/Dec 2024, Swire Shipping averaged over 70% reliability (as measured by On-Time Performance) on the Asia-Oceania and Oceania-Asia trades and over 80% reliability on the Asia-NAWC trade lane. 

Swire Shipping has been trading into the South Pacific for over 80 years, and we recently expanded our footprint in the North Pacific through the integration of Westwood Shipping Lines and our partnership with UWL on the award-winning Sun Chief Express transpacific service," said Ben Pike, COO, Swire Shipping. ”We understand the importance of reliable shipping for businesses, and the provision of predictable and reliable weekly and fortnightly services empowers customers to optimize their supply chains and reduce waiting times.”

The Sea-Intelligence Global Liner Shipping Report is the industry's most comprehensive study of ocean liner schedule reliability, measuring schedule reliability and vessel delays across all deep-sea liner services in the world.

Ports Carriers

Related Logistics News

The world`s first all-electric ferry MF Ampere has now sailed for 10 years on clean energy, saving one million litres of diesel and 5,700 tons of CO2 every year. Image Courtesy Corvus Energy

Electric Ferry Ampere Marks 10th Anniversary
Image_WhatsApp

India-Germany Logistics Partnerships Poised for Growth,...
Photo_Courtesy_Cavotec

Automated Mooring System contracted for Port of Dublin
(Credit: Halifax Port Authority)

Canada Invests Over $17M to Modernize Halifax Port...
an aerial shot of the Port of Oakland CA (c) Port of Oakland

Port of Oakland records 2.26 million TEUs in 2024
(c) Mike Mareen / Adobestock

Germany builds up LNG import terminals

Interview

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Insight

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

Video

MEGA INFRASTRUCTURE: Inside the Chickamauga Lock Upgrade Project

MEGA INFRASTRUCTURE: Inside the Chickamauga Lock Upgrade Project

Logistics News

Calcasieu Pass Louisiana LNG Plant to Start Commercial Operations Soon

Calcasieu Pass Louisiana LNG Plant to Start Commercial Operations Soon

Woodside Eyes Partners for Louisiana LNG

Woodside Eyes Partners for Louisiana LNG

Electric Ferry Ampere Marks 10th Anniversary

Electric Ferry Ampere Marks 10th Anniversary

Swire Shipping: Asia-Oceania’s Most Reliable Carrier with Top On-Time Performance

Swire Shipping: Asia-Oceania’s Most Reliable Carrier with Top On-Time Performance

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News

Taiwan's MFIG offers to purchase up to 65,000 metric tonnes corn
Maguire: Power sector trends show a growing divide between EU and Russia
Minister: Greece will build an escape port on Santorini if the earthquakes continue.