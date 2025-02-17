Swire Shipping: Asia-Oceania’s Most Reliable Carrier with Top On-Time Performance

According to 12-month data published by Sea-Intelligence in its Global Liner Performance Report from Jan/Feb to Nov/Dec 2024, Swire Shipping averaged over 70% reliability (as measured by On-Time Performance) on the Asia-Oceania and Oceania-Asia trades and over 80% reliability on the Asia-NAWC trade lane.

“Swire Shipping has been trading into the South Pacific for over 80 years, and we recently expanded our footprint in the North Pacific through the integration of Westwood Shipping Lines and our partnership with UWL on the award-winning Sun Chief Express transpacific service," said Ben Pike, COO, Swire Shipping. ”We understand the importance of reliable shipping for businesses, and the provision of predictable and reliable weekly and fortnightly services empowers customers to optimize their supply chains and reduce waiting times.”

The Sea-Intelligence Global Liner Shipping Report is the industry's most comprehensive study of ocean liner schedule reliability, measuring schedule reliability and vessel delays across all deep-sea liner services in the world.