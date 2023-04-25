Swedish Port to Buy Into 1GW Offshore Wind Project

The Gothenburg Port Authority will become a partner in Eolus’ 1GW Västvind offshore wind power project, offshore Gothenburg, Sweden, to meet growing electricity demand,

According to Eolus, the offshore wind farm will be able to generate electricity corresponding to the current electricity consumption of all of Gothenburg.

The Port of Gothenburg is facing a green transformation that will entail a sharp increase in the port’s electricity needs already during the period up until 2030. The port’s forecasts for future electricity consumption show a multi-fold increase in the need for power.

Elvir Dzanic, CEO of the Gothenburg Port Authority, said:“The world’s major ports will become energy hubs and centers for the manufacture of hydrogen gas and e-fuel for maritime traffic. The Port of Gothenburg’s strategy is to lead the green transition of maritime traffic, but this position will not come about without some effort. Access to green electricity will be entirely crucial for the port’s development and competitiveness. Investing in offshore wind power is therefore a strategic decision for us."

According to a press release issued Tuesday, there is already a severe deficit in electricity generation in the region, and demand for electricity is expected to double by 2035.

“In this situation, we must do everything we can to ensure the port’s access to green electricity,” says Elvir Dzanic.

The Västvind wind farm is planned to have an installed capacity of 1,000 MW, with the potential to generate 4–4.5 TWh of renewable electricity per year. This corresponds to the current need for electricity and power of the entire city of Gothenburg. The farm could potentially be ready in 2029. ©Eolus





“Regional renewable electricity generation is an integral and necessary part of the green transition in both the transportation sector and industry in western Sweden. It is, therefore, both natural and strategically important that the Port of Gothenburg is part of Västvind,” says Per Witalisson, CEO of Eolus.

“Västvind could play a key role in western Sweden’s ambitions of becoming northern Europe’s center for the electric vehicles and battery manufacture of the future, and the world’s most climate-smart port logistics. Access to green electricity is a decisive issue in this regard. In practice, offshore wind power is the only source of energy that can contribute such large amounts of new electricity generation in the timeframe up until 2035,” says Witalisson.

The partnership means that Gothenburg Port Authority will acquire 5% of the shares in the project company that owns Västvind, and Eolus will remain as the owner of 95%.

Currently, Eolus is conducting a number of investigations and dialogues to facilitate co-existence with other stakeholders such as commercial fishing and maritime traffic. The plan is to submit the permit application with the accompanying environmental impact assessment, to the Land and Environment Court and the Government in 2023. Start of construction is planned for 2027, and completion for 2029.

