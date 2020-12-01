28818 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

Wednesday, December 2, 2020

Maritime Logistics Professional

December 1, 2020

Svitzer Europe Appoints Hellström as Chief Commercial Officer

Effective 1 December 2020, Mattias Hellström, currently Svitzer’s Managing Director for Scandinavia and Germany, becomes CCO of Svitzer Europe

Svitzer Europe announced that Mattias Hellström has taken up the role of Chief Commercial Officer from December 1, 2020, reporting to Svitzer Europe’s Managing Director, Lise Demant. 

Hellström has more than 25 years of experience in shipping and towage, and joined Svitzer Europe in 2014 as Managing Director for Scandinavia. His role expanded to cover Svitzer’s important operation in Germany in 2017.

During his time as Cluster MD, Mattias managed Svitzer Europe’s acquisition of Port Towage Nordic and its recent expansion of line handling services in Bremerhaven and towage services in Emden, Germany. He also oversaw strategic updates and upgrades to Svitzer’s 35 strong fleet of tugs in the region, and helped to spearhead Svitzer’s strategy of flexing its fleet across the ports it services in the cluster throughout Denmark, Sweden and Germany.

Before joining Svitzer, Hellström was Sweden Managing Director for MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company. He also currently sits on the Executive Committee of the European Tugowners Association and is a Board Member of the Swedish Sea Rescue Society.

