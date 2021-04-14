Svitzer Americas Opens Regional HQ in Panama

Maersk's towage arm Svitzer announced it has opened a new Americas regional headquarters in Panama City.

Svitzer said it decided early last year to relocate its Americas headquarters from Miami, U.S. to Panama and move into the Panama Design Center, which also houses other entities of the Maersk Group including Sealand Americas, APM Terminals, Hamburg-Sud, Twill, and Maersk Liner Operations Clusters.

Arjen van Dijk, managing director of Svitzer Americas, said, “Panama is an important, strategic maritime hub with good infrastructure and easy connections to nearby countries and ports. For Svitzer, moving the regional headquarters to Panama will further strengthen our presence in the Americas region and bring us even closer to our customers and operations in the region.

"We see significant growth potential in the region within both harbor and terminal towage and moving the regional headquarters to Panama supports our growth ambitions. Furthermore, we will have access to recruiting some of the best people, as Panama in general has a large and very skilled and experienced workforce because of its position as a central hub for the maritime industry in the region.”

Svitzer Americas is heavily engaged in the region with harbor towage and terminal towage as the main segments. Svitzer Americas operates more than 80 vessels in ports and terminals in 12 different countries across the region.