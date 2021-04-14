28858 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

LoginJoin

Wednesday, April 14, 2021

Maritime Logistics Professional

April 14, 2021

Svitzer Americas Opens Regional HQ in Panama

(Photo: Svitzer)

(Photo: Svitzer)

Maersk's towage arm Svitzer announced it has opened a new Americas regional headquarters in Panama City.

Svitzer said it decided early last year to relocate its Americas headquarters from Miami, U.S. to Panama and move into the Panama Design Center, which also houses other entities of the Maersk Group including Sealand Americas, APM Terminals, Hamburg-Sud, Twill, and Maersk Liner Operations Clusters.

Arjen van Dijk, managing director of Svitzer Americas, said, “Panama is an important, strategic maritime hub with good infrastructure and easy connections to nearby countries and ports. For Svitzer, moving the regional headquarters to Panama will further strengthen our presence in the Americas region and bring us even closer to our customers and operations in the region.

"We see significant growth potential in the region within both harbor and terminal towage and moving the regional headquarters to Panama supports our growth ambitions. Furthermore, we will have access to recruiting some of the best people, as Panama in general has a large and very skilled and experienced workforce because of its position as a central hub for the maritime industry in the region.”

Svitzer Americas is heavily engaged in the region with harbor towage and terminal towage as the main segments. Svitzer Americas operates more than 80 vessels in ports and terminals in 12 different countries across the region.

Related News

BW Group, Miros Enter JV Aimed at Fuel-Saving, Emission Reduction

 The Teledyne Webb Research built Slocum G2 Glider dubbed Silbo circumnavigated the Atlantic Ocean in four legs. Photo: Teledyne Marine.

"An Epic Mission": Slocum Glider "Silbo" Circumnavigates the Atlantic Ocean

Prince Frederik to Address WindEurope Event

 Christine Spiten - a passion for ocean #ACTION. Photo Courtesy Norhipping

Interview: Christine Spiten, WWF & Cleaning Up Ocean Plastics

 Dirk Lehmann (left) and Godehard Gauf (right). © Becker Marine Systems

Tech File: COBRA Battery System Receives Class Certification

Maritime Blogs

Maritime Jobs

Cook Baker

● Military Sealift Command

Manufacturing Equipment Engineer

● Veeco ● San Jose, CA, United States

Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Yeoman Storekeeper

● Military Sealift Command

Launch Operator

● New York Athletic Club- Travers Island ● Pelham Manor, NY
Search Jobs
Post your
Resume 		Employers – Post Job
Q4 2019 - Short Sea Shipping Ports
Subscribe
© New Wave Media Int