ABB to Supply New Cranes, Systems Upgrade for Trapac Los Angeles Terminal Yard Expansion

US-based container terminal operator TraPac has selected ABB and crane builder Kuenz, headquartered in Austria, to deliver nine new rail-mounted stacking cranes as part of an expansion of its Los Angeles facilities. ABB will deliver design, installation and commissioning of electrical and control systems for the new rail-mounted stacking cranes from Kuenz. In addition, ABB will upgrade systems of existing stacking cranes.

Amid growing demand for its services, TraPac is seeking not only to increase terminal capacity but also to ensure new and existing cranes function as a single, unified fleet. To ensure that all of TraPac’s cranes operate to the same high standards, ABB will refurbish systems on 29 existing stacking cranes and three rail-mounted gantry cranes serving intermodal operations. ABB’s OEM-agnostic crane technology will integrate with existing equipment and support long-term reliability and operational performance.