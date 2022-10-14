29006 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

Friday, October 14, 2022

Maritime Logistics Professional

October 14, 2022

Suez Canal to Offer Ships Bunkering and Catering Services

© Mariusz / Adobe Stock

Egypt's Suez Canal Economic Zone will offer new services to ships including fueling and catering from the first quarter of 2023, state media quoted a Suez Canal official as saying on Friday.

The new services will be offered at Port Said and Suez in the northern and southern regions of the canal respectively, the official was quoted as saying, while as many as 20 to 25 services will be available for ships transiting Sokhna Port, including medical evacuation and marine supplies.


(Reuters - Reporting by Moaz Abd-Alaziz, Editing by Louise Heavens, Kirsten Donovan)

