Subscribe
Search

Stronger Steel Prices Boost Dalian Iron Ore

August 19, 2024

Copyright vvoe/AdobeStock
Copyright vvoe/AdobeStock

Dalian iron ore futures prices retraced earlier losses on Monday, as firmer steel prices and revived hopes of stimulus in top consumer China added support to the volatile market.

The most-traded September iron ore contract on China's Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE) ended daytime trade 0.71% higher at 712 yuan ($99.70) a metric ton.

The contract hit its weakest level since August 2023 at 688.5 yuan earlier in the session.

The benchmark September iron ore on the Singapore Exchange was 3.14% higher at $94.9 a ton, as of 0740 GMT.

The domestic steel market is expected to stabilize this week, as building materials prices hold steady after weakening last week, Chinese financial information site Hexun Futures said in a note. Demand for rebar and wire rod is likely to improve slightly, as the weather becomes pleasant for outdoor construction, while output and inventories may decline further, said Chinese consultancy Mysteel.

(Reuters)

Ports Cargo Iron Ore Steel

Related Logistics News

Poland's Orlen in Deal for BP Oil

US Grain Exports Up 12%, but China Imports Fall
Source: Pilbara Ports

Record Exports from Australia’s Pilbara Ports
(Credit: Mammoet)

Mammoet Selected as Exclusive Heavy-Lift Supplier to UK’s...
© evannovostro / Adobe Stock

Iran Releases Oil Carried by Tanker St Nikolas
© Kirill / Adobe Stock

Mayor of Russia's Novorossiisk Port Issues Sea Drone Alert

Interview

Bridges Can be Protected from Ship Collisions – An Expert on Structures in Disasters Explains How

Bridges Can be Protected from Ship Collisions – An Expert on Structures in Disasters Explains How

Insight

China's Commodity Import Trend Driven by Prices, Not Economy

China's Commodity Import Trend Driven by Prices, Not Economy
Fernstrum

Video

Got Propane?

Got Propane?

Logistics News

Indian Port Workers to Strike

Indian Port Workers to Strike

Container Shipping Rebound in Rush to Fill US Inventories

Container Shipping Rebound in Rush to Fill US Inventories

US Freight Forwarder Diverting Cargo Away from Canadian Ports

US Freight Forwarder Diverting Cargo Away from Canadian Ports

GAC Spain Expands to Port of Huelva Offering Vessel Support

GAC Spain Expands to Port of Huelva Offering Vessel Support

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News

US FAA requires evaluations of Boeing 787 aircrafts following mid-air dive
Poland and Hungary become key new motorists of Europe's solar development: Maguire
Wall Street Journal - Aug. 20