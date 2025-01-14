BMT Strengthens Marine Survey Team, adding Kasionis

BMT is delighted to announce the appointment of Panagiotis (Panos) Kasionis as Marine Consultant, strengthening its presence in the marine surveys market across The Netherlands and Europe.

A rising talent in the maritime industry, Panos brings a wealth of operational experience, expertise in marine inspections, and a passion for advancing maritime consultancy. His appointment underscores BMT’s commitment to delivering industry-leading marine surveying and consulting services, ensuring its customers benefit from fresh perspectives and a future-ready workforce.

Panos graduated as a Deck Officer from the Merchant Marine Academy of Macedonia in 2016 and obtained his Captain Class C certification in 2018. During his time at sea, he sailed up to the rank of Captain on smaller vessels, gaining extensive experience on a variety of ship types, including bulk carriers, tankers, fishing vessels, and passenger ships. Complementing his operational expertise, Panos pursued advanced qualifications, earning an Advanced Diploma in Marine Surveying in 2021.

After transitioning ashore, Panos joined Bureau Veritas in Greece, a globally recognised classification society, where he further honed his expertise, achieving an Advanced Professional Diploma in Flag State Inspections and Classification Surveys and a Certificate of Professional Competence as Class Surveyor in 2023.

Panos joins BMT’s Rotterdam office, strengthening its global network of maritime consultants. His appointment lends to strengthening the business’s ability to deliver specialised services across the P&I and cargo underwriting markets while addressing the growing complexities of marine surveying and incident investigation in a rapidly evolving industry.

Dennis de Bruin, Managing Director for BMT’s Commercial Shipping Europe, welcomed Panos to the team, commenting:

“We are thrilled to welcome Panos to BMT. His expertise and addition to the team will be instrumental in enhancing our capability to deliver innovative, data-driven insights and tailored solutions that address the evolving needs of our global customers. His appointment reflects our ongoing strategy to rebalance the age profile of our experts, ensuring we have a dynamic and resilient team equipped to tackle the challenges of the future. This aligns with BMT’s growth ambitions and commitment to business continuity, particularly as the maritime industry navigates critical transformations, from digitalisation to sustainability.”

Panos’ focus will be on providing domain expertise and technical support to customers in The Netherlands and beyond, contributing to BMT’s reputation as a trusted partner in marine surveying and consultancy. His expertise in commodities, vessel inspections, and incident investigations ensures that BMT remains at the forefront of technical excellence and innovation in the maritime industry.

Furthermore, his appointment underscores BMT’s commitment to adopting innovative solutions, which, combined with its deep industry expertise, positions the organisation at the forefront of maritime consultancy. As BMT continues to champion operational efficiency and sustainability, professionals like Panos will be instrumental in driving the organisation's vision for a future-ready maritime sector.