Stolt Tankers Buys Tanker Pair for Caribbean Trade

March 21, 2023

Image courtesy Stolt Tankers
Image courtesy Stolt Tankers

Stolt Tankers acquired two 15,000 dwt stainless steel chemical tankers built in 2018 and 2019 respectively. The ships will be named Stolt Condor and Stolt Tucan, joining Stolt Tankers’ Inter-Caribbean service (SNICS) improving Stolt Tankers’ service offering and capability for customers in the US Gulf and Caribbean markets. Stolt Tankers expects to take delivery of the vessels in Q2 2023.

While the price was not revealed, Lucas Vos, President, Stolt Tankers, said, “This acquisition is an excellent opportunity for Stolt Tankers to secure attractively priced on-the-water tonnage in a firming chemical tanker market. These are modern, fuel-efficient ships and will further lower the age profile of our fleet. We are delighted to offer our best-in-class platform to more clients in the Inter-Caribbean market and expand the reach of our high-quality service offering.”

