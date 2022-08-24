28996 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

Wednesday, August 24, 2022

Maritime Logistics Professional

Stena Line reports 11% cut in Carbon Emissions

  • Image courtesy Stena Line
Stena Line says that it has decreased the carbon emissions by 11% per ton of cargo carried over each nautical mile, plus a reduction of 4% total ship emissions compared to pre-Covid operations. 

According to the company, the main contributor is the higher utilization of its fleet with cargo during the latest years. Also, during port operations and lay times, Stena Line says that it now uses 100% renewable electricity. The energy is used for shore power at 20% of Stena Line´s terminals while berthing, to load battery packages on-board and for electric vehicles onshore that are used during port operations. Furthermore, initiatives like prior access to e-trucks to Stena Line´s ferries and pilot projects to use recycled methanol from the steel industry as shipping fuel lay the foundation for further step-wise greening of the operations of Stena Line.

Stena Line has set up a target to reduce total CO2 emissions from its vessels by 30% by 2030.

“As we strive to reduce energy consumption in all of our operations, I am proud that by introducing our new E-Flexer ferries in our route network, we made significant steps in further improving our overall efficiency during operations," said Niclas Mårtensson, CEO Stena Line.

