Subscribe
Search

Stena Line Commences Dublin-Liverpool Freight Route

February 16, 2024

Source: Stena Line
Source: Stena Line

Swedish ferry operator, Stena Line has officially commenced its new Dublin – Liverpool (Birkenhead) freight service. The addition of the new route is expected to further boost the company’s freight volumes following a record year on its Irish Sea services in 2023.

The return service will operate daily from Dublin in the morning, making the evening return journey from 12 Quays terminal in Birkenhead.

The addition of the new service will be Stena Line’s seventh route in the Irish Sea region complementing its Belfast - Cairnryan, Belfast – Heysham, Belfast – Liverpool, Dublin – Holyhead, Rosslare – Fishguard and Rosslare – Cherbourg services.

With Stena Horizon temporarily operating on the new Dublin- Liverpool route, the company is currently assessing ship deployment options for a permanent freight-only vessel.

In 2023, Stena Line signed an agreement with Peel Ports to operate at the 12 Quays Terminal until the year 2100, demonstrating the company’s long-term commitment to the region.

Stena Line is one of Europe's leading ferry companies transporting 6.5 million passengers with 38 vessels across 18 routes in Northern Europe operating 26,000 sailings each year.

Coastal/Inland Shipping Cargo

Related Logistics News

Chart courtesy BIMCO

Oil Production, Chinese Buying Buoys Brazil Crude Exports...
© sheilaf2002 / Adobe Stock

Red Sea Crisis Expected to Increase US Port Congestion
(Photo: Sanmar)

Sanmar Delivers Tug to Turkey's Mersin International Port
Copyright kanpisut/AdobeStock

ESL Revamps GALEX Service, Launches New Services
Source: IMO

2024 a Milestone Year for Maritime Single Window
(Photo: Lake Carriers’ Association)

US-flag Great Lakes Shipping Up 6.5% in 2023

Interview

Houthi Rockets Wreak Havoc on Middle East Container Shipping

Houthi Rockets Wreak Havoc on Middle East Container Shipping

Insight

India to Become Main Driver of Incremental Oil Use by 2030

India to Become Main Driver of Incremental Oil Use by 2030

Video

Coast Guard R&D Center Receives Auxiliary Integration Award

Coast Guard R&D Center Receives Auxiliary Integration Award

Logistics News

ONE Announces Asia Pacific 1 Service

ONE Announces Asia Pacific 1 Service

Stena Line Commences Dublin-Liverpool Freight Route

Stena Line Commences Dublin-Liverpool Freight Route

WSC Proposes Green Balance Mechanism

WSC Proposes Green Balance Mechanism

Scanunit Helps Ferry Aurora in first PFAS/PFOS Conversion

Scanunit Helps Ferry Aurora in first PFAS/PFOS Conversion

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News