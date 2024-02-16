Stena Line Commences Dublin-Liverpool Freight Route

Swedish ferry operator, Stena Line has officially commenced its new Dublin – Liverpool (Birkenhead) freight service. The addition of the new route is expected to further boost the company’s freight volumes following a record year on its Irish Sea services in 2023.

The return service will operate daily from Dublin in the morning, making the evening return journey from 12 Quays terminal in Birkenhead.

The addition of the new service will be Stena Line’s seventh route in the Irish Sea region complementing its Belfast - Cairnryan, Belfast – Heysham, Belfast – Liverpool, Dublin – Holyhead, Rosslare – Fishguard and Rosslare – Cherbourg services.

With Stena Horizon temporarily operating on the new Dublin- Liverpool route, the company is currently assessing ship deployment options for a permanent freight-only vessel.

In 2023, Stena Line signed an agreement with Peel Ports to operate at the 12 Quays Terminal until the year 2100, demonstrating the company’s long-term commitment to the region.

Stena Line is one of Europe's leading ferry companies transporting 6.5 million passengers with 38 vessels across 18 routes in Northern Europe operating 26,000 sailings each year.



