Stena Line Bolsters its Baltic Sea Fleet

Stena Line is strengthening its position and expanding services in the Baltic Sea Region, by deploying two new ferries on the route between Ventspils in Latvia and Nynäshamn in Sweden this year.

The first of the two vessels, Stena Scandica -- at 222-m long it is 30% larger than the existing vessels on the route -- has entered Ventspils port on June 29, 2021, to get ready for its maiden voyage on the route. The vessel adds another 70% cabin capacity compared to the existing vessels, as well increase freight capacity by almost one third.

The Visentini vessel Stena Scandica has earlier sailed on the Belfast - Liverpool (Birkenhead) route with the name Stena Lagan. Since August 2020 the vessel has been lengthened and modernized in a conversion managed by Stena RoRo at the Sedef Shipyard in Tuzla, Turkey. It was lengthened with a 36-m mid-section today it has a capacity of 970 passengers, 202 cabins and 2,875 freight lane meters. To increase the loading efficiency, the vessels are modified with drive through capabilities on two levels. The interior and onboard facilities are updated to Stena Line’s familiar Scandinavian, light, and spacious design. The vessels are fitted with several sustainable features and fuel efficiency improvements, such as hybrid scrubbers, ballast water cleaning systems, twisted leading edge rudder with costa bulb.