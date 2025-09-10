Subscribe
Search

US State Department Expresses Concern Over Ban of Israeli Shipments in Spanish Ports, Airspace

September 10, 2025

© Adobe Stock/Vitaly
© Adobe Stock/Vitaly

A U.S. State Department spokesperson expressed concern on Wednesday over Spain's measures limiting access to Spanish ports and airspace to ships and planes carrying weapons for Israel.

"It is deeply concerning that Spain, a NATO member, has chosen to potentially limit U.S. operations and to turn its back on Israel on the same day six individuals were killed in Jerusalem. These measures embolden terrorists," the spokesperson said in an email sent to Reuters on Wednesday.

The U.S. operates two military bases in southern Spain, in Moron, and on the southern coast Atlantic coast in Rota.

The office of Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and Spain's Foreign Ministry did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

On top of its ban on ships and aircraft delivering weapons or military-grade jet fuel to Israel, Madrid said it would not allow anyone who has participated directly in "genocide" in Gaza to enter Spain.

Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares later said the ban would extend to Israel's National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich.

Israel has strongly denied that its actions in Gaza amount to genocide, and is fighting a case at the International Court of Justice in The Hague over accusations of genocide.

In reaction to Sanchez's announcement on Monday, Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar accused the Spanish leader of "antisemitism" and attempting to divert attention from domestic corruption scandals.

He also announced a ban on Sanchez's deputy, Yolanda Diaz, and Youth Minister Sira Rego entering Israel. Both belong to hard-left party Sumar, the junior partner in Sanchez's coalition government.

As the diplomatic row escalated, Spain summoned its ambassador in Israel back for consultations late on Monday.

(Reuters)

Ports Government Update Port USA Spain Israel

Related Logistics News

Copyright Peter Hermes Furian/AdobeStock

Russian Oil takes the Northern Sea Route to Brunei
© Adobe Stock/muratart

Turkey Bars Israeli Ships From Its Ports
© Port Milwaukee

Port Milwaukee to Break Ground on South Shore Cruise Dock
© South Carolina Ports

Infrastructure Projects Continue at Port of Charleston
© habib billah / Adobe Stock

Ukraine Strikes Russian Port in Astrakhan
© Allcargo Terminals

Allcargo Terminals Reports Q1 Earnings

Interview

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Insight

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

Video

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Logistics News

NTSB Issues Safety Alert for Land-Based Firefighters After Multiple Deaths

NTSB Issues Safety Alert for Land-Based Firefighters After Multiple Deaths

DNV 2050 Forecast Points to New Fuel Supply Challenges

DNV 2050 Forecast Points to New Fuel Supply Challenges

US State Department Expresses Concern Over Ban of Israeli Shipments in Spanish Ports, Airspace

US State Department Expresses Concern Over Ban of Israeli Shipments in Spanish Ports, Airspace

ABS AIP for Electric Propulsion Container Ship

ABS AIP for Electric Propulsion Container Ship

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News

How hot or not is the stock market? Recent high-profile US IPOs: How they have performed
Sources say BlackRock-led group is in negotiations to raise $10.3 billion for Aramco.
Cuba's electricity grid collapses nationwide