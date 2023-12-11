Subscribe
Search

US Starts Internal Discussions About Renewing North American Trade Pact

December 11, 2023

© M.Dörr & M.Frommherz / Adobe Stock
© M.Dörr & M.Frommherz / Adobe Stock

U.S. officials have begun informal talks to prepare for new negotiations on the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), David Cohen, the country's ambassador to Canada, told CBC News in an interview published Saturday.

"On the U.S. side, we are just beginning to have our internal discussions about what we might like to talk about with Mexico and Canada as the sunset approaches," Cohen told CBC News, adding that the process would be devoid of the "existential drama" that gripped the negotiations in 2017-2018.

NAFTA was substituted by the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) in 2020.


(Reuters - Reporting by Jahnavi Nidumolu; Editing by Mark Potter)

Cargo

Related Logistics News

Image courtesy Lake Carriers Association

Great Lakes Iron Ore Trade Up in November
(from left to right) Pascal Rodius, Monique Hezel-Reyntjens, Florian Bleikamp. Copyright: HGK Shipping GmbH

Management Change at German Dry Bulk Shipper
Source: Eurogroup for Animals

Report Highlights EU Live Animal Transport Issues
© Igor Groshev / Adobe Stock

China Unlikely to Repeat Last Winter's Surge of Fuel...
Images courtesy of Animals Australia

Animal Cruelty Charges Dropped
© Anatoly Kolodey / Adobe Stock

Egypt Expected to Resume LNG Exports in December or...

Interview

Container Shipping Quagmire Continues

Container Shipping Quagmire Continues

Insight

Opinion: The World Must Join Forces and Act Fast to Scale Renewables

Opinion: The World Must Join Forces and Act Fast to Scale Renewables

Video

Container Shipping Quagmire Continues

Container Shipping Quagmire Continues

Logistics News

Back to School: Virtual Field Trip for 27,000 Students onboard Saipem 7000

Back to School: Virtual Field Trip for 27,000 Students onboard Saipem 7000

X-Press Feeders to Use Green Methanol in Q2 2024

X-Press Feeders to Use Green Methanol in Q2 2024

Palmali Aims to Expand Shipping Ops in the Black Sea

Palmali Aims to Expand Shipping Ops in the Black Sea

NAVTOR Revamps Passage Planning Module

NAVTOR Revamps Passage Planning Module

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News