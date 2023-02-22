Subscribe
Search

Squire Patton Boggs Partners with The Baltic Exchange

February 22, 2023

© Timon / Adobe Stock
© Timon / Adobe Stock

Law firm Squire Patton Boggs (SPB) has partnered with freight market information organization The Baltic Exchange to provide a vessel sale and purchase (S&P) transaction closing service for the global shipping industry. The service will be led by SPB’s 30-strong Commodities & Shipping Group co-chaired by Chris Swart and Barry Stimpson, and will be underpinned by the Baltic Exchange’s independent Singapore-based escrow operation.

The Baltic Exchange’s escrow service is already used for a wide range of transactional work, including the sale and purchase of vessels.

SPB partner Brian Gordon said, “We are launching this service to provide a one-stop service for shipowners and offer support for every aspect of a vessel sale or purchase. These include preliminary negotiations, inspection and the due diligence of the vessel, advising on and finalising a Memorandum of Agreement, preparation of documents and vessel for delivery as well as closing of the transaction. In partnering with the Baltic Exchange, an independent and renowned provider of trusted shipping benchmarks, we are able to offer a secure, best-in-class service where we can act in the best interests of shipping clients and provide the high standard of service they deserve.”

The Baltic Exchange chief executive Mark Jackson said, “This partnership will deliver a vessel S&P transaction closing service which is second to none. As an organization which is owned by the Singapore Exchange (SGX) Group and compliant with Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) anti-money laundering requirements, users of the service are assured of a high quality and independent escrow support from the Baltic Exchange for their transactions. Secure escrow accounts are maintained with two leading AA-rated banks in Singapore.”

Legal Ship Sales Cargo

Related Logistics News

© Robert / Adobe Stock

Florida Seaports See Record-high Cargo in 2022
© Michael Evans / Adobe Stock

China Boosts Australian Coal Imports
The Winner: Hamburg Süd scored favorably based on Xeneta's Carbon Emissions Index (CEI) tool due in part to its “relatively slow steaming.” Copyright eyewave/AdobeStock

Name & Shame: Xeneta CEI Tool Highlights Best, Worst...
© Lucia / Adobe Stock

Number of Ships Loading LNG in Spain Doubled in 2022
Copyright Aliaksei Pliutsinski/AdobeStock

Analysis: Container Shipping and Falling U.S. Retail Sales
Copyright Alexander Sánchez/AdobeStock

Venezuela's PDVSA Tightens Oil Prepayment Rules


Trending Logistics News

© Sunshower Shots / Adobe Stock

Tradepoint Atlantic to Develop Trans-load Facility at Port...
Ports
© moofushi / Adobe Stock

US LNG Producers Poised to Leapfrog Rivals with Three New...
Tankers

Interview

Maritime’s Future Fuel Ammonia to the Fore

Maritime’s Future Fuel Ammonia to the Fore

Insight

Floating Wind to Drive U.S West Coast Port Developments

Floating Wind to Drive U.S West Coast Port Developments

Video

Port of Oakland Building for the Next Generation

Port of Oakland Building for the Next Generation

Logistics News

Florida Seaports See Record-high Cargo in 2022

Florida Seaports See Record-high Cargo in 2022

Konecranes to Deliver Mobile Harbor Crane to Guyana

Konecranes to Deliver Mobile Harbor Crane to Guyana

Cepsa to Supply Green Ammonia for Hydrogen at ACE Terminal

Cepsa to Supply Green Ammonia for Hydrogen at ACE Terminal

Wilhelmsen Completes Vopak Agencies Acquisition

Wilhelmsen Completes Vopak Agencies Acquisition

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News