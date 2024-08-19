GAC Spain Expands to Port of Huelva Offering Vessel Support

GAC Spain opened a new office at the Port of Huelva, positioning the global ship agent to serve its existing dry and liquid bulk customers, as well as gas carriers at Huelva. These include ship agency, husbandry, bunker fuels, customs clearance, crew change support and freight services, especially ship spares logistics.

Expansion of its footprint to Huelva comes after the ship agent opened an office at the Port of Algeciras, Spain’s largest port, in November 2023 to cater to vessels passing through the Strait of Gibraltar and support Spain’s growing green energy sector.

The Port of Huelva, among the top 10Spanish ports in terms of port traffic, saw an impressive handling of over 7.8 million tons of goods from January to March this year, a 7.71% increase from the previous year. The total movement of bulk liquids surged by 9.16% to over 6 million tonnes during the same period, positioning Huelva as a key energy hub for both conventional and renewable fuels. The port is the second biggest port in Andalusia, trailing only Algeciras, where GAC Spain has its head office.