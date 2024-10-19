Subscribe
RSC Bio Solutions Launches FUTERRA Compressor Oils

October 19, 2024

RSC Bio Solutions launched FUTERRA Compressor Oils, synthetic lubricants designed to meet the performance demands of industrial and marine sectors while addressing sustainability needs.

FUTERRA Compressor Oil is formulated with a synthetic, sustainable base oil, offering outstanding thermal stability, long service intervals, and inherent biodegradability. This product is tailored to rotary screw, reciprocating, and other high-performance air compressors in applications where reliability and environmental compliance are critical.

FUTERRA Compressor Oil provides a solution for industries that operate in environmentally sensitive areas, such as offshore energy, marine vessels, and heavy-duty industrial sites. This lubricant helps companies meet environmental regulations while optimizing equipment performance, extending service life, and reducing operational costs. By using renewable base oils, it contributes to decarbonization efforts in high-demand sectors.

"FUTERRA sets a new standard for compressor oils," said Mike Guggenheimer, President & CEO at RSC Bio Solutions. "Customers no longer need to compromise between performance and sustainability. With FUTERRA, we are empowering marine and industrial businesses to enhance operational efficiency and meet their sustainability goals at the same time."

Benefits of FUTERRA Compressor Oil include:

  • Extended service intervals up to 8,000 hours, reducing downtime and maintenance costs.
  • Inherently biodegradable, ensuring compliance with environmental regulations and reducing the impact of leaks or spills.
  • Superior thermal stability for performance in extreme environments.
  • Backed by RSC Bio Solutions’ proven track record in delivering high-performance, sustainable lubricants.

