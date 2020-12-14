28819 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

Monday, December 14, 2020

Maritime Logistics Professional

December 14, 2020

New Solar-powered Tracking Device for Containers and Trailers

(Image: Teletrac Navman)

A solar-powered new tracking device is designed to monitor and track powered and non-powered assets such as trailers and containers. The Solar Tracker from software-as-a-service provider Teletrac Navman is an advanced GPS device that runs on solar power by day and long-lasting, durable batteries by night for around-the-clock coverage of a fleet business’ valuable assets.

The Solar Tracker functions as an operational tool for the business, enabling fleet and asset managers to use the data accumulated by the device to manage a more accurate invoicing system, and to know what assets are available to be utilized for jobs, which can save businesses thousands of dollars annually, its developer said.

“One of the biggest challenges that fleets face, whether it’s a shipping company, a specialty service company or a government agency, is protecting its vehicles and mobile assets,” said Andrew Rossington, chief product officer of Teletrac Navman, which leverages location-based technology and services for managing mobile assets. “The Solar Tracker offers a simple and sensible solution by alerting the back office in real time whenever the asset is on the move.”

Fully integrated with Teletrac Navman’s new AI-enabled platform, TN360, as well as the DIRECTOR platform, the Solar Tracker allows fleet managers to view all of their trailers, and non-powered assets simultaneously on the same system. The device is easy to install and rugged, IP67 rated and suitable for inclement weather.  

“We’re finding that GPS and other data technologies can provide functions that transcend the original intentions of simple mapping. With advanced processing, artificial intelligence and - in this case - solar power, the sky is clearly the limit for the future of fleet and telematics.” said Nick Jones, president of Teletrac Navman. “By using sustainable energy like solar, we take great pride in providing practical innovations that not only help clients make smarter decisions but also empower them to limit their carbon footprints.”

Q4 2019 - Short Sea Shipping Ports
