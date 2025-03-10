Subscribe
Search

Singapore Sets New Standard for Methanol Bunkering

March 10, 2025

A Methanol carrier. Copyright Mariusz/AdobeStock
A Methanol carrier. Copyright Mariusz/AdobeStock

Singapore, the world’s largest bunker hub for ships, has launched a new standard for methanol bunkering, the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) said on Monday.

The move is aimed at helping to facilitate methanol bunkering at scale as the shipping industry continues to explore alternative fuels for dirty conventional fuel.

A new technical reference (TR129) on methanol bunkering has been published to provide a framework for safe and efficient use of methanol as an alternative in bunkering operations, said MPA.

Singapore completed the world’s first ship-to-container methanol bunkering operation in July 2023, as well as a first simultaneous methanol bunkering and cargo operation in May 2024.

(Reuters)

Technology Fuels & Lubes Bunkering Cargo Methanol Green Ports

Related Logistics News

A render of the Port of Tyne x Artemis EF-12 Pilot boat Image: Port of Tyne, Artemis Technologies

Port of Tyne, Artemis Launch Fully Electric Foiling Pilot...
Image Courtesy Xeneta

Proposed China Vessel Fees Come with Supply Chain Risks
© Murilo / Adobe Stock

Argentina Eases Shipping Regulations for Parana-Paraguay...
Copyright Hugh O'Neill/AdobeStock

After 50 Years, Bangladesh, Pakistan Resume Direct Trade

US Aid Freeze Disrupts Mexican Port Anti-Narcotics Ops
Lake Washington Ship Canal (LWSC) Large Lock Center Miter Gate Replacement. Image courtesy Manson Construction

MEGA MACHINES: Manson Prepares to Add “The Bionic Man” of...

Interview

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Insight

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis
R.W. Fernstrum & Company

Sponsored

MWCC Partners with W-Industries On A Multi-Million Dollar Project to Further Enhance Offshore Well Control Capabilities

MWCC Partners with W-Industries On A Multi-Million Dollar Project to Further Enhance Offshore Well Control Capabilities

Video

MEGA INFRASTRUCTURE: Inside the Chickamauga Lock Upgrade Project

MEGA INFRASTRUCTURE: Inside the Chickamauga Lock Upgrade Project

Logistics News

Container Volume Spikes Higher in Advance of Tariffs

Container Volume Spikes Higher in Advance of Tariffs

Singapore Sets New Standard for Methanol Bunkering

Singapore Sets New Standard for Methanol Bunkering

MOL Acquires LBC Tank Terminals

MOL Acquires LBC Tank Terminals

Blue or Red, Both Aisles of U.S. Politics Agree on Need to Bolster Shipbuilding

Blue or Red, Both Aisles of U.S. Politics Agree on Need to Bolster Shipbuilding

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News

Increased Russian metal stock in LME warehouses due to Indian aluminium outflow
Trump Administration aims to cancel sales of oil reserves and support small nuclear
US LNG exporters are looking to renegotiate contracts to cover rising costs