UK-Singapore Partnership Targets IoT Port Technology

October 8, 2024

Source: MPA

The Imperial College London and the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) aimed at advancing innovations in zero carbon shipping and achieving net-zero port emissions.

The five-year partnership aims to develop smart port systems and cybersecurity solutions for maritime internet-of-things (IoT) devices, industrial control and operational technology systems.

Under the MoU, Imperial College London and MPA will also explore talent development initiatives such as student exchange programs, industry internships and knowledge exchanges with Singapore’s universities.

Earlier this year, Imperial College London launched its first overseas research and innovation hub, Imperial Global Singapore, to strengthen UK-Singapore collaboration. The center, which builds on Imperial College London’s longstanding partnership with Nanyang Technological University, aims to help scientists translate new scientific breakthroughs and technology to commercial application rapidly.

Technology Port Internet of Things Cybersecurity

