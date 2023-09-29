Subscribe
Search

Singapore Named Best Global Seaport at AFLAS Awards

September 29, 2023

Source: Singapore Government
Source: Singapore Government

The Port of Singapore has been named the “Best Global Seaport” for the third consecutive year and the “Best Seaport in Asia” for the 35th time at the 2023 Asian Freight, Logistics and Supply Chain (AFLAS) Awards.

These accolades recognise the contributions by the Port of Singapore serving as a key node in the global supply chain and Singapore’s leadership in driving maritime decarbonization and transformation.

The annual AFLAS Awards is organised by freight and logistics publication, Asia Cargo News, to honour leading service providers in the supply chain community for demonstrating leadership as well as consistency in service quality, innovation, customer relationship management and reliability. Winners were determined by votes cast by readers of the publication.

“Singapore is honoured to be named the Best Global Seaport and Best Seaport in Asia. These awards are the result of the shared effort and strong collaboration between the government, industry, unions and workers. We will continue to grow our port as an efficient, sustainable and trusted node in global supply chains,” said Chee Hong Tat, Acting Minister for Transport and Senior Minister of State for Finance.

“These awards are testament to the partnership and collaboration between Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) with industry and international partners, the research and enterprise community, as well as unions. MPA remains committed to fostering an environment that encourages enterprise, innovation, and talent development. We will continue to work with our partners to enhance Singapore’s connectivity, advance digitalisation efforts, and accelerate the decarbonisation of international shipping in line with the 2023 IMO strategy on reduction of GHG emissions from ships,” said Teo Eng Dih, Chief Executive of MPA.

Ports Logistics Decarbonization

Related Logistics News

Signing of MPA and CCS MoU (Source: MPA)

MPA Builds Stronger Ties with China
© Yan / Adobe Stock

LA, Long Beach and Shanghai Ports Plan Green Shipping...
(Photo: APM Terminals Mumbai)

APM Terminals Mumbai Inks Solar Power Purchase Deal
© Tjeerd / Adobe Stock

Rotterdam and Singapore Ports Team Up to Slash Emissions
© Peter / Adobe Stock

Australia’s Portland to be Renewable Maritime Fuels Hub
© zimmytws / Adobe Stock

Port NOLA Awarded $947,280 FEMA Port Security Grant

Interview

Qpinch: From Residual Heat to CO2-free Energy

Qpinch: From Residual Heat to CO2-free Energy

Insight

Global Container Freight Still Stalled

Global Container Freight Still Stalled

Video

Green Propane Offers a Path to Net Zero

Green Propane Offers a Path to Net Zero

Logistics News

Singapore Named Best Global Seaport at AFLAS Awards

Singapore Named Best Global Seaport at AFLAS Awards

Mississippi River Near Historic Lows, Grain Exports at Risk

Mississippi River Near Historic Lows, Grain Exports at Risk

Joint Venture to Develop First LNG Ship Bunkering Hub in US Gulf

Joint Venture to Develop First LNG Ship Bunkering Hub in US Gulf

MPA Builds Stronger Ties with China

MPA Builds Stronger Ties with China

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News