Singapore MPA and IRENA Collaborate on Energy Transition

October 22, 2024

© joyt / Adobe Stock
The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) and the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) aimed at accelerating the energy transition of the global maritime and port sectors.

Under the MoU, MPA and IRENA will promote knowledge exchange and best practices across the maritime and energy industries, focusing on clean energy infrastructure and supply chains for zero and near-zero emission fuel.

Additionally, the parties will support countries in their transition through capacity-building training programs. MPA will also facilitate secondment of officers to IRENA.

The initiative aligns with the goals of the IMO and Singapore’s Nationally Determined Contributions which indicate how it will contribute to the global temperature goals outlined under the Paris Agreement.

