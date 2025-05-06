HD Hyundai and Maersk Cooperate on Decarbonization and Logistics

HD Hyundai and A.P. Moller - Maersk have signed an Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish a collaboration on decarbonization solutions for vessels, while HD Hyundai plans to expand the use of Maersk’s integrated logistics services across its affiliates.

Since 2021, HD Hyundai has received orders for a total of 19 methanol-powered container ships from Maersk. Last year, the company successfully delivered the world’s first methanol-powered ultra-large container ship, continuing its collaboration with Maersk in the field of decarbonization of shipbuilding and shipping industry.

Initially, the two companies will conduct a six-month trial applying Avikus’ HiNAS, an advanced navigation solution for energy-efficient vessel operations, and HD Hyundai Marine Solution's OCEANWISE route optimization on a Maersk container vessel built and delivered by HD Hyundai Heavy Industries. The trial aims to validate the fuel-saving and greenhouse gas emission-reduction impacts of optimized navigation systems.

The companies further plan to explore cooperation in the field of ship retrofitting for decarbonization, including optimizing engine efficiency, increasing container ship cargo capacity, and retrofitting dual-fuel propulsion systems and will also collaborate on joint research to examine the feasibility of a solid oxide fuel cell (SOFC) system.

HD Hyundai will strengthen its global supply chain by leveraging Maersk’s integrated logistics services. This includes expanding ocean freight volumes supported by Maersk’s East-West network and utilizing Maersk’s capabilities across airfreight services and land transportation, as well as warehousing infrastructure.

The initial phase of the partnership will focus on providing tailored logistics solutions for HD Hyundai’s affiliates including HD Hyundai XiteSolution, and HD Hyundai Marine Solution and will be gradually rolled out across other affiliates further enhancing the stability and agility of the company’s global supply chain.



