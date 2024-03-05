Subscribe
Search

Singapore and Australia Formalize Corridor Collaboration

March 5, 2024

© ake1150 / Adobe Stock
© ake1150 / Adobe Stock

Singapore and Australia have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to formally collaborate on establishing the Singapore-Australia green and digital shipping corridor.

The MoU was signed by Chee Hong Tat, Singapore’s Minister for Transport and Second Minister for Finance, and Catherine King, Australian Minister for Infrastructure, Transport, Regional Development and Local Government.

Both countries will work with interested partners to explore opportunities to develop zero or near-zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emission fuel supply chains for the maritime industry, including building necessary infrastructure, formalising standards, and developing and implementing the training requirements.

The MoU will also explore facilitating digital information exchange to enable efficient port clearance, port calls and flow of vessels between Singapore and Australia and facilitate collaboration between the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) and Australian governments, as well as industry stakeholders.

In addition to the MoU, MPA and Australia’s CSIRO, supported by Singapore’s Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*STAR), are working to collaborate on research and development, demonstration projects, and pilots under the Australia-Singapore Initiative on Low Emissions Technologies for Maritime and Port Operations (ASLET).

Ports Government Update Shipping Green Ports

Related Logistics News

© anekoho / Adobe Stock

Singapore Highlights its Maritime Achievements for 2023
EBDG-designed floating CHAMP barge next to containership (Credit: EBDG)

Wärtsilä Partners Up with EBDG to Reduce Port Emissions...
(Photo: Odfjell Terminals US)

Odfjell Completes Terminal Expansion in Houston
Portsmouth International Port (Credit: ABB)

ABB to Deliver Shore Connection Solution for Portsmouth...
(Credit: Government of Dubai)

DP World and Masdar Team Up to Power Port Operations with...
© creativenature.nl / Adobe Stock

Maine Selects Sears Island as Preferred Site for Floating...

Interview

Houthi Rockets Wreak Havoc on Middle East Container Shipping

Houthi Rockets Wreak Havoc on Middle East Container Shipping

Insight

Risk Reigns in Ocean Shipping, Industry and Economic Experts Say

Risk Reigns in Ocean Shipping, Industry and Economic Experts Say

Video

Coast Guard R&D Center Receives Auxiliary Integration Award

Coast Guard R&D Center Receives Auxiliary Integration Award

Logistics News

Egypt's Non-oil Business Sector Hurt by Suez Canal Disruption

Egypt's Non-oil Business Sector Hurt by Suez Canal Disruption

Singapore and Australia Formalize Corridor Collaboration

Singapore and Australia Formalize Corridor Collaboration

Singapore Highlights its Maritime Achievements for 2023

Singapore Highlights its Maritime Achievements for 2023

Wärtsilä Partners Up with EBDG to Reduce Port Emissions Across North America

Wärtsilä Partners Up with EBDG to Reduce Port Emissions Across North America

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News