Singapore and Australia Formalize Corridor Collaboration

Singapore and Australia have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to formally collaborate on establishing the Singapore-Australia green and digital shipping corridor.

The MoU was signed by Chee Hong Tat, Singapore’s Minister for Transport and Second Minister for Finance, and Catherine King, Australian Minister for Infrastructure, Transport, Regional Development and Local Government.

Both countries will work with interested partners to explore opportunities to develop zero or near-zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emission fuel supply chains for the maritime industry, including building necessary infrastructure, formalising standards, and developing and implementing the training requirements.

The MoU will also explore facilitating digital information exchange to enable efficient port clearance, port calls and flow of vessels between Singapore and Australia and facilitate collaboration between the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) and Australian governments, as well as industry stakeholders.

In addition to the MoU, MPA and Australia’s CSIRO, supported by Singapore’s Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*STAR), are working to collaborate on research and development, demonstration projects, and pilots under the Australia-Singapore Initiative on Low Emissions Technologies for Maritime and Port Operations (ASLET).



