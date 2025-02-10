Subscribe
Search

Signal Mutual Indemnity Honor FIT's Weir

February 10, 2025

Image courtesy Florida International Terminal (FIT)
Image courtesy Florida International Terminal (FIT)

The Signal Mutual Indemnity Association honored Justin Weir, President of Florida International Terminal (FIT), with the Executive Leadership award for his work promoting worker safety and health.

The association highlighted Weir's commitment to high standards and the development of concrete initiatives within the organization, describing him as a role model for other companies.

"This recognition reflects the great work done by the entire team in terms of safety and reaffirms the commitment of our port and SAAM Terminals to make safety the foundation of our daily work and an untouchable value in every shift. For FIT, this serves an incentive to continue deepening this path," said Weir.

FIT has a management system that considers training and education on all safety topics including working at heights, working under suspended loads, stored energy, slips, trips and falls, heat management and working alongside heavy equipment which provides constant training for it's more then 500 International Longshoremen's Association workers.

Ports People

Related Logistics News

(c) diegograndi / Adobestock

Rubio's LatAm, Panama Trip to Prioritize 'America First'
Image courtesy Glosten

Glosten Designing Floating Nuclear Power Plant for US...
PVA's Keynote Address inspires the gathered throng. Leadership is USCG VADM Wm Dean Lee's (ret) passion. It isn't hard to see why. (c) Joseph Keefe

Live! ... from the PVA Maritrends 2025 Convention
Photo Stephen Morton/GPA

Port of Savannah Receives Four New Ship-to-Shore Cranes
Bulk Carrier (c) woodpencil Adobestock

Baltic index extends fall to 23-month low
(c) aishzwn / Adobestock

New GAO Report addresses Maritime Cargo Security

Interview

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Insight

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

Video

MEGA INFRASTRUCTURE: Inside the Chickamauga Lock Upgrade Project

MEGA INFRASTRUCTURE: Inside the Chickamauga Lock Upgrade Project

Logistics News

Port of Oakland Targets Growth in Strategic Plan

Port of Oakland Targets Growth in Strategic Plan

New Rules for Containerized Cargo Start March 1

New Rules for Containerized Cargo Start March 1

Large Vessel Rates Drives Baltic Index Down

Large Vessel Rates Drives Baltic Index Down

Signal Mutual Indemnity Honor FIT's Weir

Signal Mutual Indemnity Honor FIT's Weir

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News

Power-boosting task for US grid to miss out on July deadline
Baltic States switch to European grid and end Russia's ties
Wall Street Journal - Jan 31