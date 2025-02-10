Signal Mutual Indemnity Honor FIT's Weir

The Signal Mutual Indemnity Association honored Justin Weir, President of Florida International Terminal (FIT), with the Executive Leadership award for his work promoting worker safety and health.

The association highlighted Weir's commitment to high standards and the development of concrete initiatives within the organization, describing him as a role model for other companies.

"This recognition reflects the great work done by the entire team in terms of safety and reaffirms the commitment of our port and SAAM Terminals to make safety the foundation of our daily work and an untouchable value in every shift. For FIT, this serves an incentive to continue deepening this path," said Weir.

FIT has a management system that considers training and education on all safety topics including working at heights, working under suspended loads, stored energy, slips, trips and falls, heat management and working alongside heavy equipment which provides constant training for it's more then 500 International Longshoremen's Association workers.