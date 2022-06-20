Shipbuilding: Methanol-powered Bulk Carrier for Proman Stena Bulk

Proman Stena Bulk, a joint venture (JV) between methanol producer Proman and Stena Bulk, confirmed that the first methanol-powered newbuild vessel under its partnership has been delivered and is preparing for commercial operation.

Stena Pro Patria is named in honor of Dennis Patrick, an integral member of the Proman family and the former CEO of Proman’s subsidiary Methanol Holdings (Trinidad) Limited (MHTL), who passed away in 2019.

The 49,990 DWT Stena Pro Patria is the first of six state-of-the-art, IMOIIMeMAX dual-fuel mid-range (MR) tankers being built at Guangzhou Shipyard International Co. Ltd. (GSI) in China for Proman Stena Bulk and Proman. Two further vessels, Stena Pro Marine and Stena Promise, are also due for delivery later this year.

Stena Pro Patria will leave GSI Shipyard to load methanol fuel in Ulsan, South Korea and will arrive in Trinidad and Tobago for her Naming Ceremony later this year. With an expected consumption of 12,500 tonnes of methanol marine fuel per annum, Stena Pro Patria will be a low-emission vessel, eliminating local pollutants including SOx and Particulate Matter (PM), cutting NOx emissions by 60% and reducing CO2 emissions versus conventional marine fuels.

“It is only through collaboration and partnership that we can meet our climate goals," said Erik Hånell, President and CEO, Stena Bulk . "Today’s announcement of a jointly built methanol-powered vessel coming into commercial use is a great example of our successful partnership with Proman, and we hope the first of many major milestones."

Methanol is already available at over 100 ports worldwide, including at all major bunkering hubs. It virtually eliminates SOx and Particulate Matter, and cuts NOx emissions by 60% compared to traditional marine fuels.