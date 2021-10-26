28928 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

Wednesday, October 27, 2021

October 26, 2021

Shipbuilding: DSME Delivers another LNG Carrier to Nakilat

Nakilat has taken delivery of a newbuild LNG carrier, Global Sea Spirit, Photo courtesy Nakilat

Nakilat has taken delivery of a newbuild LNG carrier dubbed Global Sea Spirit, a ship to be commercially and technically managed in-house by Nakilat Shipping Qatar Limited (NSQL). 

Built by Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME) in South Korea, this is the third of four LNG newbuild carriers to be delivered to Global Shipping Co. Ltd., a joint venture between Nakilat (60%) and Maran Ventures Inc. (40%). The first two LNG carriers’ newbuilds (ME-GI type) were delivered in May 2020 and January 2021 respectively and are currently in service.

With a cargo carrying capacity of 174,000 cu. m., Global Sea Spirit is the first vessel with X-DF propulsion to join the Nakilat fleet, with the second newbuild (also with X-DF propulsion) expected to be delivered early next year.  Like the ME-GI system, vessels running with X-DF engines propulsion are proven to be more fuel efficient, reduce greenhouse emissions and environmentally friendly due to their low Carbon emission.

Global Sea Spirit is chartered to Cheniere Marketing International LLP.

The delivery of all four newbuild LNG carriers by 2022 will bring Nakilat’s fleet to 74 vessels, which is just under 12% of the current global LNG fleet based on carrying capacity. To date, there are 24 LNG carriers, 4 LPG carrier and 1 Floating Storage Regasification Unit (FSRU) vessel being managed and operated in-house by NSQL.

