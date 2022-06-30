Shipbroker Gibson Says a Number of Employees Have Resigned

Shipbroker Gibson said that it had received a number of resignations from its Suezmax and Aframax broking desks on June 29, according to an email from its managing director Roger Harrison on Thursday.

Suezmax and Aframax tankers are usually used in the transport of crude and some oil products.

"Whilst we are always disappointed to see people leave our company ... we also want to assure all of our clients that we will continue to offer our full service, as our exceptional team continue to operate across the globe," the email, which was seen by Reuters, said.

Gibson did not specify how many employees had left the company.





