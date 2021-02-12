28834 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

LoginJoin

Friday, February 12, 2021

Maritime Logistics Professional

February 12, 2021

Ship Tech: GHG Emission Reduction focus of NYK LNG-Fueled PCTC Newbuilds

Image of LNG-fueled PCTC to be built. Image courtesy NYK

Image of LNG-fueled PCTC to be built. Image courtesy NYK

NYK has concluded a shipbuilding contract with China Merchants Jinling Shipyard (Nanjing) Co. Ltd. for four LNG-fueled PCTCs to be delivered from 2022 to 2023, intended to transport vehicles mainly to/from Europe and/or to the Middle East.

The ships are designed with GHG emission reduction, and to that end they will be outfieed with WinGD’s X-DF2.0 iCER main engine, the first time they will be utilized in the world. 

According to NYK, the engine consumes less gas and reduces GHG by cutting methane emissions from exhaust gas by approximately 50%. 

Further, the vessels will be equipped with battery hybrid technology, which will improve fuel efficiency by mitigating main engine and electrical generator load fluctuations through the support of batteries. The use of LNG fuel, together with these new technologies and other developments such as hull modification, will contribute to a reduction of sulfur oxide (SOx) emissions by 99% compared to ships fueled by heavy fuel oil. Likewise, nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions will be cut by 96%, and CO2 emissions by approximately 40% or more (per unit of transportation).

Concluding this shipbuilding contract for these four vessels is in line with NYK’s plan to replace vessels in its current fleet with around 40 newbuild LNG-fueled PCTCs over the next decade to achieve NYK’s environment management target, which is to reduce CO2 emissions per ton-kilometer of transport by 50% by 2050. NYK aims to further advance to zero-emission vessels utilizing low-emission marine fuels such as hydrogen and ammonia from around the mid-2030s.


  • LNG-Fueled PCTC Main Particulars
  • Length o.a.: about 199.9m
  • Breadth: about 38m
  • Total car capacity: 7,000 units
  • Gross tonnage: 72,800 tons
  • Flag: To be decided


Related Stories on the WinGD engine:


Related News

Credit: GEG

GEG to Power Port of Nigg Facilities with Green Hydrogen

 Historical growth and prospects of gas investment for short-, medium- and long-term ($ billion). Source: GECF Secretariat, based on data from the GECF GGM

Rolling the Dice in Chaos: The Prospects of Investment in the Gas Industry

 Smyril Line’s ro-pax ship Norröna has been retrofitted with nearly $16m in upgrades. Photo courtesy Smyril Line

Smyril Line Pumps Nearly $16m into Ferry Retrofit

 Vice Admiral Vinay Badhwar (Photo courtesy of UKHO)

Vice Adm. Badhwar Receives Alexander Dalrymple Award

 Image: Greensea

Greensea’s New Ship Hull Crawler Tech Launches with VideoRay Defender ROV

Maritime Blogs

Maritime Jobs

Sea Grant Great Lakes Transport Extension Educator

● DULUTH, MN, United States
Search Jobs
Post your
Resume 		Employers – Post Job
Q4 2019 - Short Sea Shipping Ports
Subscribe
© New Wave Media Int