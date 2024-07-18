Subscribe
Sempra Signs Contract with Bechtel to Build Port Arthur LNG Phase 2

July 18, 2024

© moofushi / Adobe Stock
© moofushi / Adobe Stock

U.S. energy company Sempra's Sempra Infrastructure unit said on Thursday it signed a fixed-price agreement with Bechtel Energy to build the second phase of the Port Arthur LNG export plant in Texas.

Under the terms of agreement, Bechtel will handle detailed engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, startup, performance testing, and operator training for the project.

The agreement also allows for pre-final investment decision work to enhance project cost and schedule certainty.

In September 2023, the Port Arthur LNG Phase 2 project received authorization from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission and is expected to include two liquefaction trains capable of producing approximately 13 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) of LNG.

This would increase the facility's total liquefaction capacity from around 13 MTPA to up to 26 MTPA.

Last month, Sempra signed a non-binding agreement with Saudi Aramco to supply liquefied natural gas from Phase 2 of the Port Arthur project, the companies said.


(Reuters - Reporting by Anjana Anil in Bengaluru; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

