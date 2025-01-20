Subscribe
Search

SEFE and Höegh Evi to Develop Hydrogen Supply Chains

January 20, 2025

Source: Höegh Evi
Source: Höegh Evi

SEFE Securing Energy for Europe and marine infrastructure provider Höegh Evi have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to jointly develop international supply chains for clean hydrogen to be delivered to Germany and other locations in Europe.

The partners will analyze the technical and commercial feasibility of various corridors for the supply of clean hydrogen based on ammonia.

The objective of the agreement is to implement international supply chains for clean hydrogen. This includes sourcing of ammonia, transportation by ship, and delivery to floating import terminals where the ammonia is cracked into hydrogen for delivery to SEFE customers through the German hydrogen core grid.

The cooperation will also identify possible locations for floating ammonia-to-hydrogen terminals along Germany’s Baltic Sea and North Sea coasts, as well as other potential locations in Europe.

SEFE will manage both the upstream supply portfolio and the downstream part of the supply chain, including global sourcing of clean molecules, the aggregation of hydrogen demand in Germany and Europe as well as investment in the German hydrogen core grid through its subsidiary GASCADE.

Höegh Evi will provide the midstream infrastructure to connect Germany with international hydrogen markets including the transportation of ammonia by ship and the floating import terminal infrastructure. The terminals will provide a supply of dispatchable and baseload-ready clean hydrogen for industrial customers using Höegh Evi’s ammonia-to-hydrogen cracker, the world’s only floating solution to convert ammonia to hydrogen at an industrial scale.

Cargo Hydrogen Ammonia

Related Logistics News

Great Lakes bulk carrier underway (c) LCA

U.S.-Flag 2024 Cargo on Lakes Down 6.3 PCT
(c) sandsun / Adobestock

Baltic Index logs second straight weekly drop
The tugboat NH3 Kraken (c) Amogy

Amogy Raises $56 Million for Ammonia Power Solutions
©Stock87/AdobeStock

Capesize carries Baltic Index to One-month High
© Trevor Benbrook / Adobe Stock

New Sanctions Expected to Have Severe Consequences for...
©wetzkaz/AdobeStock

Box Shipping Rates may fall as US Port Strikes Averted

Interview

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Insight

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

Video

Propane Powers Reliable Port Tractor Recharging

Propane Powers Reliable Port Tractor Recharging

Logistics News

U.S.-Flag 2024 Cargo on Lakes Down 6.3 PCT

U.S.-Flag 2024 Cargo on Lakes Down 6.3 PCT

Suez Chair: Canal Expansion to be operational Q1 2025

Suez Chair: Canal Expansion to be operational Q1 2025

ABS grants AiP for HD KSOE's Hydrogen Vacuum Insulation System

ABS grants AiP for HD KSOE's Hydrogen Vacuum Insulation System

ESAB Reminder for AWS Scholarship Application Deadline

ESAB Reminder for AWS Scholarship Application Deadline

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News

Jordan purchases about 60,000 T of wheat in tender, traders state
Portuguese airline company TAP's passenger traffic up in 2024, Americas lead development
European court rejects Romanian far-right presidential prospect's election appeal