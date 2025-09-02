Subscribe
IMO Secretary-General Visits Panama Maritime Authority

September 2, 2025

© Panama Maritime Authority
© Panama Maritime Authority

Arsenio Domínguez, Secretary-General of the International Maritime Organization (IMO), carried out an official visit to the Panama Maritime Authority (PMA) as part of his first mission to the country since taking office in January 2024.

He was welcomed by Luis Roquebert, Administrator of the PMA, together with the institution’s directors and deputy directors.

The highlight of the visit was the forum “Empowering Women in the Maritime Sector: A Call to Action on Training, Visibility, and Recognition for Sustainable Development.”

The event emphasized the importance of continuing to expand women’s participation in an industry long dominated by men. Beyond training and leadership opportunities, the forum stressed the need to highlight women’s contributions and to ensure fair conditions across the maritime field—a sector that plays a pivotal role in the global economy. 

Alongside the Secretary-General, the panel included Rina Berrocal, Deputy General Director of the Merchant Marine; Marta Aparicio, The General Director of Public Registry of Ship Ownership; and Pilar Castillo, Vice President of the Panama Maritime Chamber. 

This visit forms part of a broader agenda led by the IMO Secretary-General in Panama, which includes meetings with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the PMA, the Panama Canal Authority, the International Maritime University of Panama, and various maritime industry associations.

