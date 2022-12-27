Subscribe
Search

Second LPG Dual-Fuel VLGC for Astomos Named Lantana Planet

December 27, 2022

Photo courtesy NYK/Astomos
Photo courtesy NYK/Astomos

On September 16, a naming ceremony was held at Sakaide Works of Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. for a new VLGC (very large gas carrier) that NYK will charter to Astomos Energy Corporation, the world's pre-eminent liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) company.
At the ceremony, the ship was named Lantana Planet by Mitsuru Yamanaka, executive vice president of Astomos Energy Corporation, and the ceremonial rope holding the vessel in place was cut by his wife. NYK senior managing executive officer Akira Kono attended together with others from NYK.
This vessel is a liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) dual-fuel VLGC and a sister ship of Lupinas Planet, which was completed in September this year. When LPG is used as fuel, exhaust gas from the ordered VLGC will contain at least 85% less sulfur oxide (SOx) and 15% less carbon dioxide (CO2) compared to conventional VLGCs equipped with fuel-oil engines.
NYK will further strengthen its long-standing close relationship with Astomos Energy and promote the development of an eco-friendly fleet to contribute to a low-carbon supply chain and realize a sustainable society.

Third from right; Mitsuru Yamanaka executive vice president of Astomos Energy Corporation. Second from right; Akira Kono senior managing executive officer of NYK. Photo courtesy NYK/Astomos

  • Length, o.a. / 229.9 meters
  • Breadth / 37.2 meters
  • Depth / 21.9 meters
  • Summer draft / 11.6 meters
  • Tank capacity / approx. 86,500 cu. m. (includes the on-deck tank capacity of 2,500 cu. m.)
Shipbuilding LPG Propane Dual Fuel Gas Carrier

Related Logistics News

(Photo: KWH Logistics)

New Harbor Crane at Finland's Port of Vaskiluoto
©Excelerate Energy's FSRU Exemplar - Photo courtesy Excelerate Energy

FSRU Exemplar Set to Arrive at Finland's Inkoo Port on...
© done4today / Adobe Stock

Port of Baltimore Receives Top Coast Guard Security...
The Liberian Registry announced that Commander Jason Boyle, United States Coast Guard-retired, has been hired as the Vice President of Fleet Performance of the Liberian International Ship and Corporate Registry (LISCR) Photo courtesy LISCR

Liberian Registry Hires Boyle as VP, Fleet Performance
© Anatoly Kolodey / Adobe Stock

Freeport Pushes Texas LNG Export Plant Restart to Year End
Magdalena Bosson (Photo: Ports of Stockholm)

Magdalena Bosson Named CEO at Ports of Stockholm


Trending Logistics News

Photo: The combination of high cargo ship traffic, feeding areas and migratory whale routes result in a marked increased risk of ship strikes to whales that can result in serious injury or death to whales. (Credit: John Calambokidis/Cascadia)

New Whale Protections to Impact Shipping Lanes off...
Legal
(Photo: Liebherr)

Liebherr Delivers Mobile Harbor Crane to Port Esbjerg
Technology

Interview

Got Propane?

Got Propane?

Insight

Wanted: A Sea-change in Climate Finance for Oceans

Wanted: A Sea-change in Climate Finance for Oceans

Video

Cargo Volume Slide Continues at Port of Los Angeles

Cargo Volume Slide Continues at Port of Los Angeles

Logistics News

China's COVID Woes Are Pressuring Supply Chains

China's COVID Woes Are Pressuring Supply Chains

Black Sea Shipping Rates Soar 20% as Reinsurers Cut Cover

Black Sea Shipping Rates Soar 20% as Reinsurers Cut Cover

NYK President Nagasawa Outlines Challenges, Priorities in 2023

NYK President Nagasawa Outlines Challenges, Priorities in 2023

Germany's HHLA, China's Cosco Close on Hamburg Port Deal

Germany's HHLA, China's Cosco Close on Hamburg Port Deal

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News