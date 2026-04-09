SeaPort Manatee’s John D. Glass Jr. Promoted to Director of Engineering and Construction

As SeaPort Manatee’s new director of engineering and construction, John D. Glass Jr., P.E., is leading strategic advancement of infrastructure enhancements at the dynamic trade hub of Southwest and Central Florida.

Glass, who joined SeaPort Manatee’s management team in May 2025 as deputy director of engineering and construction, has been promoted following retirement of George Isiminger, P.E., senior director of engineering and construction, after more than 25 years at the seaport.

A licensed professional engineer, Glass served as a project manager and senior maritime structural engineer with global infrastructure advisory firm Moffatt & Nichol for more than 13 years prior to coming aboard at SeaPort Manatee. He is a civil engineering graduate of the University of South Florida.