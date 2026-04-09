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US Grants $70M to Port of Los Angeles for Maintenance Projects

April 9, 2026

(Credit: Port of Los Angeles)
(Credit: Port of Los Angeles)

The Port of Los Angeles said it has secured about $70 million in federal funding for harbor maintenance and infrastructure upgrades, marking its largest allocation to date.

The funding, provided by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers from the Harbor Maintenance Trust Fund, will support projects including dredging, seismic upgrades and navigational safety improvements.

The San Pedro Bay port complex, which includes Los Angeles and Long Beach, received a combined $131.8 million allocation.

The trust fund is financed through a cargo tax paid by U.S. importers, with recent reforms aimed at ensuring ports that contribute large volumes of revenue receive a more equitable share of funding.

Congress appropriated $3.245 billion from the fund for fiscal year 2026, including $416.8 million earmarked for donor and energy ports under recent legislation.

Officials said the allocation will help address a backlog of infrastructure projects at the Port of Los Angeles, which has identified more than $6 billion in future maintenance and repair needs.

Planned works include wharf repairs, seismic retrofits, sediment removal and marine oil terminal upgrades.

“After years of donor and energy transfer ports being shortchanged, I’m pleased to see the Army Corps finally implementing the reforms Congress enacted in 2020 to ensure these ports receive their fair share,” said Senator Alex Padilla.

“Right now, the Port is looking at more than $6 billion in future navigational maintenance and repair projects. With this support, repairs can move forward more quickly, ensuring that our Port’s infrastructure continues to meet world-class expectations,” added Gene Seroka, Port Executive Director.

The Port of Los Angeles is the busiest container port in the United States, handling 10.2 million container units and $301 billion in trade in 2025.

Ports Coastal/Inland North America Infrastructure Maritime

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