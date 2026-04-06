Noatum Ports Safaga Terminal Receives Three STS, Six RTG Cranes

Noatum Ports, the international ports operating arm of AD Ports Group, confirmed the delivery of three new ship-to-shore (STS) and six rubber tyred gantry (RTG) cranes to its new multipurpose terminal in Safaga, Egypt, marking a step ahead of the opening later this year of a major new commercial maritime gateway on the Red Sea in southern Egypt.

The Super Post-Panamax-class cranes made by Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries Co. Ltd (ZPMC), a global manufacturer of industrial cranes, were successfully delivered following ocean transport from China, confirming the commencement of phased operational activities at Noatum Ports - Safaga Terminal, subsequent to the completion of major infrastructure development works.

Located on Egypt’s Red Sea coast, Noatum Ports - Safaga Terminal is poised to be the first internationally operated port terminal in the Upper Egypt region of southern Egypt, serving as a gateway for the region and strengthening connectivity across Egypt, the Middle East, Africa, and global shipping routes. Designed to handle containers, general cargo, dry and liquid bulk, and Ro-Ro cargo, the terminal will support regional and international trade flows while delivering high productivity, deep draft capabilities, and best-in-class port operations, in addition to playing a central role in enabling industrial development across Upper Egypt and the wider Red Sea region, including container trade, project cargo for industrial and green energy infrastructure, and mining logistics.

Noatum Ports - Safaga Terminal will span approximately 810,000 m2, featuring a 1,000-meter quay wall designed to handle up to 450,000 TEUs, alongside 5 million tons of dry bulk and general cargo, 1 million tonnes of liquid bulk, and 50,000 CEUs of Ro-Ro cargo.

The development includes administration buildings, workshops, warehouses, and authority facilities, supported by comprehensive infrastructure, including roads, utilities, and integrated security systems.

AD Ports Group has invested USD$52 million (AED 193 million) to procure the cranes for Noatum Ports - Safaga Terminal, which is expected to commence operations in the second half of 2026. The cranes form a part of a total investment of $200 million committed by the Group for the Safaga Terminal, following the award in 2023 of a 30-year concession to develop and operate the multipurpose terminal in partnership with Egypt’s Red Sea Ports Authority (RSPA).

The project is partially financed through a $115 million facility from the International Finance Corporation (IFC), with participation from the National Bank of Kuwait – Egypt (NBK – Egypt) and other institutional investors, as announced by the Group in February 2026. The IFC managed co-lending portfolio program carries a tenor of 15 years and reflects strong international confidence in AD Ports Group, as well as Egypt’s strategic role in the global supply chain.