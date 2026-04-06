Virgin Voyages Now Sailing from Port of Los Angeles

Virgin Voyages has started a new West Coast itinerary sailing from the Los Angeles Cruise Terminal, with its newest ship, Brilliant Lady, making the Port of Los Angeles its homeport this spring.

“Virgin Voyages brings a fresh, contemporary cruise product to Los Angeles, and we’re proud to welcome them as a new homeport partner,” said Port of Los Angeles Executive Director Gene Seroka. “With these well-crafted itineraries, passengers can make the most of their time exploring destinations along the Pacific Coast and beyond.”

Virgin Voyages’ Brilliant Lady began her inaugural tour in September 2025, launching from New York. The 110,000-ton vessel measures 909 feet long and 125 feet wide, specifically designed to pass the Panama Canal. Able to accommodate 2,770 passengers, the ship features 1,408 cabins, more than 20 eateries and unique spaces.

With no children on board and no buffets, Virgin Voyages instead emphasizes premium, all-inclusive dining across 20+ eateries, immersive entertainment and shows, live music and dancing under the stars, detox and retox moments with a variety of fitness spaces aboard Brilliant Lady.

Created specifically with the West Coast in mind, Brilliant Lady also introduces new wellness programming designed around movement and recovery, from morning raves to Vibe Rides cycle classes. The ship also features unique offerings such as dedicated solo cabins for passengers traveling alone.

2025 was a record cruise year at the Port of Los Angeles with 241 calls carrying a total of 1.6 million passengers, which generated an estimated $300 million for the local economy.



