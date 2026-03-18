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HarborLab, Danaos Collaborate on Fully Integrated Port Cost Management Solution

March 18, 2026

Antonis Malaxianakis, Founder & CEO of HarborLab. Credit: HarborLab
Antonis Malaxianakis, Founder & CEO of HarborLab. Credit: HarborLab

HarborLab, a leader in maritime technology, is partnering with Danaos Management Consultants to deliver fully automated port cost management for the first time.

The collaboration enables HarborLab’s platform to integrate directly with Danaos’ Port Expenses Module, Voyage Estimation, and Protocol. Unlike traditional XML file-based integrations that require manual intervention and lack true automation, this new integration sets an industry standard by enabling fully automated, real-time data synchronization between the two systems. This transition ensures a streamlined process from port call initiation to expense approvals and financial reporting, significantly reducing errors while enhancing transparency and efficiency.

“Danaos is the most widely adopted ERP system in the Greek shipping market, and we are excited to announce the successful completion of our first full integration between our systems,” said Antonis Malaxianakis, Founder & CEO of HarborLab.

The integration offers a solution for maritime companies, allowing clients using Danaos as their ERP system to eliminate manual tasks entirely. Port call details are automatically transferred to HarborLab’s platform, facilitating swift initiation of agency appointments. Once appointments are confirmed, all related details, expense approvals, and allocations are synchronized back into Danaos, ensuring a seamless flow of accurate data without manual intervention.

The Protocol Module integration further enhances cost control (invoice-checking workflows) and provides real-time access to all financial data necessary for efficient accrual closure. By automating information flow and ensuring accuracy, this solution empowers accounting and operations teams to work more effectively, make informed decisions, and shorten financial reporting timelines.

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