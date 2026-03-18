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Ports of Indiana Opens Ireland Trade Office

March 18, 2026

Brian Dooley. © Ports of Indiana
Brian Dooley. © Ports of Indiana

Ports of Indiana has opened its first international trade office in Ireland to grow cargo shipments and support the launch of a direct Europe-Indiana container service. Maritime trade veteran, Brian Dooley, will lead the new European Trade Office, based in Cork and Kildare, Ireland.

In 2024, Ireland made $32.4 billion of shipments to Indiana, according to the World Institute for Strategic Economic Research, more than triple any other country’s total. However, most of these shipments did not use Indiana’s ports. Ports of Indiana is preparing to open its first container terminal and recently signed partnership agreements with Port of Cork, the fastest growing container port in Ireland, and Port of Antwerp-Bruges, the world’s 13th largest container port, which offers existing liner service to Indiana for general cargo. 

Dooley has nearly 30 years of experience in the maritime, logistics, and business development sectors. He previously served as Business Support Manager at Port of Cork for five years, and as Operations Supervisor at MTL Peelports in Dublin, Ireland, for nine years. Prior to that, he served as Assistant Operations Manager at Marine Terminals Ltd. for more than a decade and began his maritime career as a Crane Operator with Coastal Container Line Limited.

“There is significant interest in Ireland and European markets about Ports of Indiana’s expansion plans and the opportunity to develop a direct container service with the U.S. Midwest,” Dooley said. “I am truly excited to join the great team at Ports of Indiana and help develop new partnerships throughout Europe. Indiana has a unique port system and the trade connections with Ireland present a tremendous opportunity for future growth and creating efficiencies by better leveraging maritime transportation routes through the Great Lakes and U.S. river system.”

Ports of Indiana is developing the Burns Harbor Container Terminal on Lake Michigan to provide the only direct ocean container service into the largest U.S. container market, the Chicago metro area. Trial shipments are expected to start later this year. 

Indiana’s three ports handle shipments for more than 30 countries through the Great Lakes Seaway and inland river system and contribute $8.7 billion in annual economic activity while supporting 50,000 total jobs. Ports of Indiana is a statewide port authority that operates three ports and 2,800 acres of land on Lake Michigan and the Ohio River. The fast-growing inland port system has doubled in size within five years and is conducting a $100 million expansion of dock, rail, and roadway capabilities. 

Indiana ranks 13th among U.S. states in maritime shipments, handling 50 million tons annually by barge, lakers, and ocean vessels. Indiana has the largest U.S. inland port district along the Ohio River and the largest U.S. maritime economy in the Great Lakes.

Ports Port Maritime Leadership Ireland

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