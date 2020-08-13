Seaboard Marine Launches New Savannah-Colombia Service

Seaboard Marine announced a new direct service connecting Colombia with Savannah, Ga. Beginning on August 19, weekly service will be initiated for both northbound and southbound cargoes between the Port of Savannah and Barranquilla, Cartagena, and Santa Marta, Colombia.

Piero Buitano, Seaboard Marine Vice President – South America, said, “Adding direct service to the company’s service network not only enhances our ability to support customers with new and reliable transportation opportunities but also introduces our extraordinary level of customer service to a broader customer base.”



