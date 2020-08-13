28780 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

Friday, August 14, 2020

Maritime Logistics Professional

August 13, 2020

Seaboard Marine Launches New Savannah-Colombia Service

(Photo: Seaboard Marine)

Seaboard Marine announced a new direct service connecting Colombia with Savannah, Ga. Beginning on August 19, weekly service will be initiated for both northbound and southbound cargoes between the Port of Savannah and Barranquilla, Cartagena, and Santa Marta, Colombia.

Piero Buitano, Seaboard Marine Vice President – South America, said, “Adding direct service to the company’s service network not only enhances our ability to support customers with new and reliable transportation opportunities but also introduces our extraordinary level of customer service to a broader customer base.”

For more information regarding cargo cut-offs, departures, arrivals, and transit times, please download the respective service profiles below:


