Zim Says Shipping Interruptions May Occur to Israel Service

Operations and services to Israeli ports are continuing without interruption although service interruptions may occur at short notice, Israeli container line Zim said on Wednesday.

While around 90% of its operations are outside Israel, the company said this week it had offered its ships for the national needs of the country.

"Service interruptions may occur, on short notice, as a result of safety guidelines dictated by the Israeli authorities."





(Reuters - Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch and Jonathan Saul; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)