Zim Says Shipping Interruptions May Occur to Israel Service

October 11, 2023

© Daniel / Adobe Stock
© Daniel / Adobe Stock

Operations and services to Israeli ports are continuing without interruption although service interruptions may occur at short notice, Israeli container line Zim said on Wednesday.

While around 90% of its operations are outside Israel, the company said this week it had offered its ships for the national needs of the country.

"Service interruptions may occur, on short notice, as a result of safety guidelines dictated by the Israeli authorities."


(Reuters - Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch and Jonathan Saul; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

Middle East Containerships Cargo Containers & Breakbulk

