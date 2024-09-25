Subscribe
Sarens Lifts Up Maintenance Efforts for Hywind Scotland’s Floating Wind Turbines

September 25, 2024

(Credit: Sarens)
(Credit: Sarens)

Sarens, a heavy lifting, engineered transport and crane rental services firm, has been commissioned by the Norwegian Port of Wergeland for the replacement of the bearings in the five Hywind Scotland floating wind turbines.

Sarens' scope of work includes the provision of cranes to lift nacelles and blades from the floating wind turbines, transport of these components, and delivery of a skidding system to move the generator in and out of the workshop.

Hywind Scotland project, located 25 kilometers offshore Peterhead in Aberdeenshire, comprises five Siemens Gamesa 6 MW turbines mounted on SPAR-type foundations.

This year, the wind turbines are undergoing maintenance at the Wergeland Base, on the west coast of Norway, before being redeployed.

For the job, Sarens deployed a range of advanced equipment, including the LR12500-1.0 crane with a tagline system.

Featuring an HDWB2 configuration with a 90-metre main boom and a 66-metre luffing jib, this crane proved pivotal for the project. The crane’s configuration included four tagline winches, ensuring safe and efficient lifting operations.

Specialised SPMTs were used for transporting blades and nacelles. A custom-designed lightweight spacer beam was also employed to facilitate the transport of the 75-metre long, 26,5-ton blades.

The work is scheduled to be completed by the end of September 2024, after which the turbines will be reconnected to the Hywind Scotland site.

Logistics News

