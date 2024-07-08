SAAM Terminals, Next Port AI Partner

SAAM Terminals closed a global collaboration agreement with Next Port AI, the technology subsidiary of the global company Moffatt & Nichol, to implement its new platform that combine DigitalTwin and Artificial Intelligence technologies: a digital replica of the port´s physical assets, processes and systems that is created from real-time data collected from sensors and other IoT (Internet of Things) technologies, and used to analyze, predict and optimize the port´s performance.

This solution will be implemented in two pilots, both designed to enhance operational excellence and optimize the Terminal Operating System (TOS).

The CEO of SAAM Terminals, Mauricio Carrasco, said "the implementation of state-of-the-art digital technologies in our terminals marks a significant milestone in the evolution of our organization. Real-time data capture and the utilization of artificial intelligence will provide us with invaluable insights into our ports, enabling us to make better-informed decisions regarding operations, maintenance and customer service processes”.

The system uses Machine Learning algorithms and Artificial Intelligence techniques, fundamental to process information and generate valuable background with advanced analytics.