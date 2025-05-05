Subscribe
SAAM Terminals Holds Fourth Port Gathering to Reflect on Industry Challenges

May 5, 2025

SAAM Terminals held the fourth edition of the Port Gathering in the city of Iquique. Credit; SAAM Terminals

SAAM Terminals held the fourth edition of the Port Gathering in the city of Iquique. The event, which brought together more than 150 port leaders, customers and company executives, provided an opportunity to reflect on the main challenges facing the port industry and to discuss proposals for strengthening the multipurpose terminals that the company operates in Chile (Iquique, Antofagasta, San Antonio and San Vicente).

At the meeting, participants also discussed the role of Chile's operations for the company and their importance within its strategic growth plan.

"This event was an opportunity to openly raise relevant issues of concern and discuss ways forward. We appreciate having our concerns heard and sharing experiences and good practices from other terminals in the country," said Carlos Chacón, a leader at ITI, the port hosting this version.

At the event, the mayor of Iquique, Mauricio Soria, referred to the Bioceanic Corridor and the benefits this brings to Chile. "That a world-class giant like Brazil has set its sights on northern Chile to be able to trade with all of Asia Pacific and with the entire Pacific Coast of South and North America opens up great growth potential for us," he said.

In addition, in the panel "How does the port business generate value for customers?" representatives of key companies such as BHP, MSC, Hapag-Lloyd and Cosco Chile spoke about the opportunities and challenges for the West Coast of South America. The importance of operational continuity was emphasized, as well as the good coordination between the ports and customers to achieve high levels of efficiency. They also discussed ITI's strategic role for Bolivian foreign trade and the impact of the port of Chancay from the perspective of the shipping companies. The integration of women into operations was another topic addressed, with special emphasis on BHP's experience, which shared its progress in this area.

Additionally, labor challenges were addressed from the workers' point of view. A motivational talk was also given by the three-time Dakar Rally champion, Francisco "Chaleco" López, which allowed the participants to reflect on good practices to continue advancing in self-care.

The meeting concluded with a visit to the Esmeralda Museum and ITI site 4.

