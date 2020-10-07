Saab PIMS to Streamline Halifax Port Operations

Saab said it has been awarded a contract from the Halifax Port Authority to supply a Port Management Information System (PMIS) to further streamline the Canadian East Coast port's operations by allowing port departments, 80 service providers, customers and other members of the port community to improve collaboration.

The Port of Halifax is a full-service, deepwater port on the eastern seaboard of Canada and the only east coast Canadian port that can receive containerships carrying over 10,000 TEU. It connects Halifax to 150 countries.

The PMIS automates the planning and execution of a wide variety of port operations, from everything related to vessel visits such as resources and services, to complex multi-dimensional client contracts. An important aspect is the resulting accurate billing of services rendered.

“We are a data driven port. We expect the PMIS to be the single source of information that will transform our business. It will make operations transparent to all members in the port community in real time. It will also make it much easier to measure performance,” says Captain Allan Gray, President and CEO of the Halifax Port Authority.

The PMIS will be delivered by Saab’s Port Management in Vancouver, along with a multi-year support contract and is scheduled for completion in the fourth quarter of 2021.

“The contract for the Port of Halifax further strengthens our position in the port management market, not only in North America, but worldwide,” says Tomas Hjelmberg, head of Saab's Maritime Traffic Management Department.

(Photo: Halifax Port Authority)