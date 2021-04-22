Russian Transport, Logistics Group Opens Dutch Hub

The RUSCON Group, a Russian container cargo transhipment and railway transportation service provider, has expanded its presence in Europe with the opening of new subsidiary in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

The new Dutch company, Smartcontainer B.V. offers customized logistics services and solutions to help European shippers optimize supply chain operations and to improve the quality and speed transportation of the containers transit between Europe and Russian and the Eurasian market.

“Our new company of Smartcontainer B.V. is strategically another milestone on our services to expand in Europe,” said Sergey Berezkin, President of RUSCON GROUP. “We are committed and excited to be one of the leading players of the Worldwide logistics market and we are continue creating innovative and sustainable solutions of logistics and transportation services for our existing and future customers in Europe.”



The subsidiary strengthens the presence throughout Europe market also DELO GROUP, the major private Russian transportation and logistics holding. Smartcontainer B.V. organises the intra-Russia and cross-border containers shipping, which based on Delo Group’s assets: RUSCON GROUP, DELOPORTS, GLOBAL PORTS, TRANSCONTAINER.

Smartcontainer B.V. is a one of the members of a Road2Holland consortium of the Dutch public-private Partners in International Business on rail freight Netherlands - China. The added value of Smartcontainer for the Western European shippers is the direct access of the DELO GROUP’s transport and port infrastructure in Russia: 38 inland container terminals located from West to East of Russia; 5 maritime containers terminals at Novorossiysk, St.Petersburg, Nakhodka regions; over 31,600 rail freight platforms; over 85,600 ISO containers.





Photo courtesy RUSCON Group