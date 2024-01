The Russian government is considering a ban on gasoline exports after an incident at Lukoil's NORSI oil refinery in Nizhny Novgorod, Interfax news agency reported on Monday, citing sources.

The refinery may halve high-octane gasoline output after an emergency stoppage at a catalytic cracking unit, industry sources said earlier on Monday.





