Wärtsilä to Extend Regasification Capacity for Croatian LNG Terminal

June 15, 2023

Mr.Kjell Ove Ulstein, Sales & Marketing Director, Wärtsilä Gas Solutions and Mr. Hrvoje Krhen, previous Managing Director of LNG Hrvatska (Croatia) © LNG Hrvatska
Technology group Wärtsilä has been contracted to extend the capacity of the regasification system installed onboard the LNG Croatia with a new regasification module. The 280-meter-long floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU) vessel is owned by Zagreb-based LNG Hrvatska, and acts as the company’s liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal on Krk island.

The new module will supplement the vessel’s existing onboard Wärtsilä regasification system and increase the terminal’s capacity with 212 mmscfd (million standard cubic feet per day) or 250,000 m3 per hour. The expanded capacity helps position Croatia as an energy hub for the region.

In addition to the new regasification train, Wärtsilä will also supply the engineering for the capacity conversion. The plant will be installed during summer 2025.

PNCT Selects MAFI on Propane-fueled Port Tractor Fleet

How Port Operators Are Delivering End-to-end Offerings that Enhance Global Supply Chains

Brisbane's Patrick Terminals Receives Cabinless STS Container Crane

Feng Joins Birns as Financial Controller

Tentative US West Coast Port Contract Deal Reached

