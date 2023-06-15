Wärtsilä to Extend Regasification Capacity for Croatian LNG Terminal

Technology group Wärtsilä has been contracted to extend the capacity of the regasification system installed onboard the LNG Croatia with a new regasification module. The 280-meter-long floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU) vessel is owned by Zagreb-based LNG Hrvatska, and acts as the company’s liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal on Krk island.

The new module will supplement the vessel’s existing onboard Wärtsilä regasification system and increase the terminal’s capacity with 212 mmscfd (million standard cubic feet per day) or 250,000 m3 per hour. The expanded capacity helps position Croatia as an energy hub for the region.

In addition to the new regasification train, Wärtsilä will also supply the engineering for the capacity conversion. The plant will be installed during summer 2025.